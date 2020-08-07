Odisha scripts record: Highest number of 1810 COVID19 patients recover
Bhubaneswar: Odisha scripted a record today as 1810 COVID19 patients recovered from the deadly virus today. This is the highest number of single-day recovery cases reported in the State.
According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 1810 people were discharged from different COVID Hospitals across the State.
With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha stand at 28697.
Here is the district-wise list of recovery cases:
700 from Ganjam,
202 from Khurda,
147 from Cuttack
136 from Gajapati
116 from Dhenkanal
106 from Sundergarh
62 from Sambalpur
55 from Rayagada
37 from Keonjhar
34 from Angul
24 from Kalahandi
22 from Koraput
20 from Jajpur
19 from Bargarh
17 from Balasore
15 from Bolangir
15 from Mayurbhanj
14 from Kendrapara
13 from Bhadrak
11 each from Deogarh & Nabarangpur
8 each from Jagatsinghpur & Jharsuguda
6 from Puri
5 from Boudh
4 from Sonepur
3 from Malkangiri