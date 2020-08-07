Bhubaneswar: Odisha scripted a record today as 1810 COVID19 patients recovered from the deadly virus today. This is the highest number of single-day recovery cases reported in the State.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 1810 people were discharged from different COVID Hospitals across the State.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha stand at 28697.

Here is the district-wise list of recovery cases:

700 from Ganjam,

202 from Khurda,

147 from Cuttack

136 from Gajapati

116 from Dhenkanal

106 from Sundergarh

62 from Sambalpur

55 from Rayagada

37 from Keonjhar

34 from Angul

24 from Kalahandi

22 from Koraput

20 from Jajpur

19 from Bargarh

17 from Balasore

15 from Bolangir

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Kendrapara

13 from Bhadrak

11 each from Deogarh & Nabarangpur

8 each from Jagatsinghpur & Jharsuguda

6 from Puri

5 from Boudh

4 from Sonepur

3 from Malkangiri