Odisha Schools To Reopen From January 8, Exams From May 3; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha schools to reopen from January 8 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. This was informed by the State government on Saturday.

According to sources, students will be taught for at least 100 days including Saturday and Sundays.

The 10th board exams will be held from May 3 to May 15 while the CHSE examinations will be conducted between May 15 and June 11.