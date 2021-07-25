Odisha schools to reopen for Class 10, 12 from July 26, sanitiser, thermal scanning, water supply made compulsory

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha schools for Class 10 and 12 will reopen on July 26 and all the arrangements have been made according to the Covid guidelines. The decision will be applicable for both government and private schools. Schools will be open five days a week, from Monday to Friday, informs School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The department has issued following SOPs and the classes for 10 and 12 will begin according to these guidelines.Parents permission is very much . The students in the school have to maintain social distance as well as they have to wear masks mandatorily, he added.

After reopening of school, the district nodal officers will pay a visit to each and every schools.Viewing the Covid-19 situation in the district the collectors have the decision making power to reopen the schools, informs Samir Ranjan.

There has been discussions on how the school will reopen according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the department at the meeting between District Education Officer(DEO) and Block Education Officer (BE0) with the collectors.

Sanitisers, Thermal scanning and water supply is must in the schools. There will be an isolation room inside the school premises. If any slight symptom will be observed among the students, they will be kept inside that room. The collectors have instructed the DEOs and BEOs to visit the schools immediately and take a stock of the school and make arrangements.