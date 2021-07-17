Odisha schools reopening: Classes for standard 10 and 12 on physical mode to resume from July 26

Bhubaneswar: All the private and government schools in Odisha are going to open from July 26, 2021. However, the classes for standard 10 and 12 will be started initially on physical mode, informed Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary to Odisha School and Mass Education department.

The classes will be conducted from 10 am to 1.30 pm in the schools as the students can have their lunch at home. Besides, on every Sunday and on all government holidays the classes will remain suspended.

The next target is to open class 9 and we are planning to open classes for standard 9 from August 16. Besides, we are also planning to start classes for standard 11 after September 15. Final decision will be taken later in this regard, added the Principal Secretary.

Sahu also informed that for the first time the Board of Secondary Education has adopted the ‘Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation’ (CCE) process and in future also, if there will be requirement assessment of classes 9 and 10 students will be done following this procedure. Accordingly the students will be awarded marks on the basis of the exams of Class IX and X. Hence, parents should take all the exams of Class 9 and 10 seriously, he suggested.