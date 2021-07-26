Odisha schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students

Bhubaneswar: After a long break due to Covid-19 lockdown across the state, the schools reopened today for physical classes for 10th and 12th students.

The schools opened strictly obeying to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the State School and Mass Education Department to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The students in the school have to maintain social distance as well as they have to wear masks mandatorily, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. It is to be noted that the consent of parents/guardians is mandatory for students to attend physical classes.

The classes will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM for the students without any recess hour. All those who do not wish to attend the classes physically can continue attending the classes through online mode.

Prior to the resumption of the classes, all work areas including classrooms, furniture, libraries, laboratories and storage places of common use were sanitised by the authorities.

A separate isolation room has been made in all the schools and kept ready. Adequate soap and running water have been made available in all washrooms and toilets of the schools. Hand sanitizers have been mandatorily kept for teachers, students and staff in each classroom.

The schools will remain closed on all government holidays.