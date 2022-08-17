Odisha: Schools In Puri To Be Shut Down On Account Of Floods

Odisha: Schools In Puri To Be Shut Down On Account Of Floods

Puri: All schools in Puri district of Odisha shall be shut down for today and tomorrow owing to flood situation.

It is noteworthy that schools include both public and private schools.

It is noteworthy that due to the current flood situation, all the schools in Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have also been closed.

The District Magistrate has written a letter to all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) stating that that some of schools are inundated or there is possibility of inundation of flood water.

Therefore the DM has directed to close the schools where there is the possibility of inundation of flood water.

The DM has also asked the BEOs to ensure safe custody of valuable assets, Electric and Electronic equipments, Records of the schools, MDM stocks and other assets raised under High School Transformation and Mo School Abhiyan Programme immediately.

The DM has further warned that, any deviation in this regard will invite personal responsibilities of BEOs.