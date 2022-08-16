Odisha: Schools In Jagatsinghpur To Be Shut Down On Account Of Floods

Odisha: Schools In Jagatsinghpur To Be Shut Down On Account Of Floods

Jagatsinghpur: All schools in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha shall be shut down from tomorrow owing to flood situation.

The District Magistrate has written a letter to all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) stating that that some of schools are inundated or there is possibility of inundation of flood water.

Therefore the DM has directed to close the schools where there is the possibility of inundation of flood water.

The DM has also asked the BEOs to ensure safe custody of valuable assets, Electric and Electronic equipments, Records of the schools, MDM stocks and other assets raised under High School Transformation and Mo School Abhiyan Programme immediately.

The DM has further warned that, any deviation in this regard will invite personal responsibilities of BEOs.