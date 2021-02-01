Odisha: Schools For Class 9, 11 Students To Reopen From This Date

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced to reopen schools for the physical classes of Class 9 and 11 students across the State.

According to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department, the physical classes for the class 9 and class 11 students will begin from February 8. This would continue till April 30.

The classes will be held by following all the COVID guidelines, said sources.

On the other hand, schools for classes 10 and 12 have already opened since January 8.