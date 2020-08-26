Odisha CM

Odisha schools, colleges to remain closed till Durga Puja holidays

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays in view of the concerns of parents  and students for the ongoing  coronavirus pandemic, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister announced in this regard during the high level Covid-19 review meeting here this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the State government  announced a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabi for students of Class 1 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session, following the disruption in studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State has reported 3,371 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far, taking its total cases to 87,602, the Health Department said today.

 

