Odisha: School Students Join Protest Against Transportation Of Coal

Sundergarh: A group of students on Thursday joined the locals in protesting against the transportation of coal in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

The Janasakti Vikash Parishad, an organization, has been protesting the transportation of coal on Bankibahal-Chaparia road by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Hundreds of the locals also reportedly hit the street yesterday by blocking the road. They alleged that the transportation of coal is polluting the local environment. However, police reportedly took action against some of them.

Students of the school also joined the protest by holding placards and sloganeering over the issue. They demanded that the MCL should transport the coal through a different route.

Meanwhile, transportation of coal to Chhattisgarh has been stopped due to the protest of the students and locals.