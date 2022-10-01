Odisha: School in native village of President Murmu in Mayurbhanj district to see 5G live test

Baripada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today in Delhi a school in Pahadpur, the native village of President Droupadi Murmu in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will be the first place to witness the live use case demo of the latest cellular technology.

The SLS Memorial Residential School, built by Murmu in memory of her departed husband and two sons, in Pahadpur village under Kusumi block is eager to experience the much awaited 5G Service. This is among the four locations in four States selected for the live use case demo of the latest cellular technology. The students of the school as well as the locals have been seen much excited for the launch of the service in their village.

The new technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications.

It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

Meanwhile, the IMC 2022 will run from Saturday to October 4 under the theme of “New digital Universe”.

It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.