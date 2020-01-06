Odisha School Headmaster Detained For Molesting Minor Girl
Representational Image

Odisha School Headmaster Detained For Molesting Girl Student

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: The headmaster of an Upper Primary (UP) school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district was on Monday detained for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the school premises.

The accused, identified as Pratap Chandra Patnaik, has been posted as the headmaster of Nuaguda UP School under Dabugam block in the district.

The case came to light after the father of a class 4 girl student lodged a complaint at Dabugam police station in this connection.

According to the reports, the accused teacher allegedly asked the girl to hold his private organ and sexually abused her 15 days ago. He also gave Rs 5 to her and asked not to tell anyone.

Traumatised over the incident, the girl stopped going to school after that day. Later, the accused teacher sent Rs 500 to her home, complainant said.

However, the girls’s father, who was working as a labourer in Malkangiri distrct, came home today and asked her why she was not going to school. The girl subsequently revealed her ordeal to her parents.

An FIR was registered at Dabugam police station today on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a police official said.

The accused teacher was detained and further investigation in the matter is on, he added.

