Odisha: Schedule for form fill up & examination of CHSE’s +2 Instant Examination out: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The schedule for on-line filling up of Examination forms in respect of eligible candidates in Arts, Science, and Commerce and Vocational streams including Distance Education for appearing at the Instant Examination 2022 is out. A notification was issued today by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As per the notification, the date of on-line filling up of form in the Higher Secondary Schools will be from 22nd August 24th August, 2022.

The date of deposits of Examination fees by the HS School through SB Collect will be between 25th and 26th August.

The said examination will be held on 13th and 14th September 2022. This is the programme of the Instant Examination, 2022 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams including Distance Education for Regular and Ex-Regular students.

The first sitting of the exam will begin at 10 am to continue till 1 pm for all the theory papers of a subject in Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational stream and Distance Education of Regular and Ex-Regular students except Biology and vocational trade paper on 13th September.

The time for Biology I (Botany) will be 10 am to 11.30 am, for Biology II (Zoology) will be 11.50 am to 1.20 pm, 10 am to 12 noon for papers with maximum mark 40 and 10 am to 11.30 am for papers with maximum marks 30 on 13th September.

Similarly, the timing for all practical/ project subjects of Regular, Ex-Regular students of Arts, Science, Commerce , vocational stream and Distance Education students will be 10 am to 1 pm on 14th August 2022.

A Regular/ Ex- Regular candidate of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams along with Distance Education who has secured pass mark in aggregate (210 marks), but has failed in one compulsory/ Elective/ Trade subject in AHS Examination 2022 is eligible to appear the Instant Examination 2022 only that single compulsory/ Elective/ trade subject.

Further, a candidate who has appeared in the AHS Examination 2022 as a Compartmental candidate only in one subject, but has failed in that subject is eligible to appear the Instant Examination 2022 only in that failed subject.

If the result of a candidate has been withheld/ cancelled for mass malpractice or has been booked under malpractice, shall not be eligible for Instant Examination 2022.

A candidate who has passed in a practical/ project paper but failed in the Theory Component of that Subject, is eligible for Instant Examinations 2022, and he need not appear in the practical / project examination in that subject of Instant Exam 2022. However, if a candidate is failed in Theory or Practical paper / project paper of a subject, then he has to appear in both theory and practical / project papers of the subjects.

The candidate will appear practical/ project examinations at his/ her own college.