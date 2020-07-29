first woman plasma donor in odisha
Photo: Twitter

Odisha: SCB student becomes First Woman To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A student of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha donated her plasma on Wednesday after getting recovered from Coronavirus infection.

Accordingly, she became the first lady in the State to donate her plasma.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare department mentioned about it in a tweet today. Lauding the donor H & FW Dept wrote, “We salute the spirit of our Covid Warrior, a student of SCB Medical College & Hospital, who has recovered from COVID19 and donated Plasma today. She is the first lady Plasma Donor of our State.”

You might also like
State

State-level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground in…

State

Jilted lover kills father in law of girl in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Braving Covid-19 Pandemic, Peer Leaders Turning Saviours For Bhubaneswar…

State

ISL: Odisha FC youngsters sign contracts with senior team

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.