Odisha: SCB student becomes First Woman To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment

Odisha: SCB student becomes First Woman To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment

Bhubaneswar: A student of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha donated her plasma on Wednesday after getting recovered from Coronavirus infection.

Accordingly, she became the first lady in the State to donate her plasma.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare department mentioned about it in a tweet today. Lauding the donor H & FW Dept wrote, “We salute the spirit of our Covid Warrior, a student of SCB Medical College & Hospital, who has recovered from COVID19 and donated Plasma today. She is the first lady Plasma Donor of our State.”