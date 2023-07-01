Odisha: SCB doctors rejoin chopped hand of youth after 6 hrs of surgery

The doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack successfully rejoined the chopped hand of a youth.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Cuttack: The doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack successfully rejoined the chopped hand of a youth. The 22-year-old youth hailing from Balasore was immediately rushed to SCB Medicals after some miscreants chopped off his hand.

According to reports, a team of doctors from plastic surgery, orthopaedics and anaesthesia department successfully rejoined the chopped hand of the youth after a long surgery that lasted for six hours.

“I was returning home after finishing my tuition when some youths attacked me and chopped my hand. I was immediately rushed to SCB by my family members,” said the youth.

According to reports, the youth was assaulted by some miscreants and his hand was chopped off one week back. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medicals in a critical condition.

Following the incident, the head of the Plastic Surgery Department said, “Replantation surgery is always challenging due to excess blood loss. At the same time stabilizing the patient’s condition is also crucial. All three departments were involved and the surgery was conducted in six hours.”

