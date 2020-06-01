Bhubaneswar: Sarpanch Padmalaya Dhal of Govindpur panchayat in Kendrapara district has been highly appreciated for taking care of the inmates housed in a quarantine centre under her jurisdiction like family members. In lieu of her good works she was finally invited to Naveen Nivas.

The quarantine centre at Godabarish Bidyapitha in Govindpur village of Aul block in Kendrapara district witnessed some emotional and inspiring moments on the day when the inmates set out from the centre for their homes in different places.

At a time when we are coming across news related to issues in quarantine centres in Odisha, this Sarpanch took care of the inmates so properly that they became emotional. The Sarpanch along with her husband and officials took care of the inmates properly. As a result when they were leaving the quarantine centre an emotional scene was witnessed. Many of the women were seen hugging the Sarpanch out of emotional outburst.

As a result of the Sarpanch’s good work Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised her on his twitter handle. Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma talked to her and praised her for taking care of the inmates like family. He informed her that CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian will talk to her.

Later, the 5T secretary called the Sarpanch and talked with her for about 15 minutes and praised her. He also proposed her to visit Naveen Nivas and said that he will visit Govindpur panchayat once he will get time, informed Sarpanch Padmalaya.