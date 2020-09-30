Bargarh: A sarpanch in Bargarh district has been imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh for defying Covid-19 guidelines.

The Gaisilet block development officer (BDO) has imposed the fine on Malaba Sahu, sarpanch of Gaurenmunda gram panchayat for organising congregation of around 150 people in the block premises to intimidate block officials.

Sources said, the Sarapanch had gheraoed the BDO office with the help of some villagers bringing allegations of kerosene scandal. The sarpanch had not taken prior permission to allow such congregation of people.

The sarpanch has been directed to deposit the said amount in the office of the undersigned within three days, failing which action will be initiated against him as per the Covid-19 pandemic guideline.