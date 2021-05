Odisha: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Appointed As Commissioner Of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been changed on Wednesday.

The 1997-batch IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner.

The earlier Commissioner of BMC, Prem Chandra Chaudhary has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) General Administration (GA) Department.

Further details to follow.