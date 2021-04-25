Odisha: Sanitization Underway In Jagannath Temple, Closed Till May 15

jagannath temple puri
Sanitization underway in Jagannath Temple, Puri

Puri: The famous Jagannath Temple (Sri Mandir) of Puri in Odisha shall remain closed till May 15 due to surge in Covid case in Odisha.

Since the number of Covid cases is increasing with each passing day, all the Covid SOPs are being strictly followed during the rituals in the temple.

It had been recently decided that Lord Jagannath Temple shall remain closed till May 15 but the rituals shall be done as usual.

Further, it has been decided that the Rath construction shall be done following all the Covid SOPs.

