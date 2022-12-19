Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman 2021 for Gopal Chandra Panda

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for the years 2021 and 2022 was given today at an event in Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar. The highest award of the Akademi, the Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman 2021 was given to Gopal Chandra Panda for Odissi music.

The artists who got the Akademi awards for 2021 are – Binayak Mishra and Manorama Mohanty for acting, Dr Bijay Ku Satpathy for playwriting, Navin Kumar Parida for direction, Sarat Kumar Mohanty for stage craft.

Similarly, for folk music Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik got the akademi award, Muralidhar Behera for folk music, Betikhai Bariha for folk dance, Gopinath Swain for folk play, Janardan Das for instrumental music, Smt. K Bhubaneswari for instrumental music (blowing instruments), Bichitrananda Swain for Odissi dance, Dr Sangeeta Goswami for Odissi music and Mitali Chinara for Hindustan vocal music and Debashish Mohapatra for light songs.

Besides, the Kabichandra Kalicharan Youth talent award for music was given to Ramachandra Behera while for dance Rahul Acharya, for drama Nalini Nihar Nayak was given the award. S Khirod Dora got the award for folk dance and folk drama while Aswini Kumar Patel got for folk music and folk rhythm.

Similarly, the Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman 2022 was given to Jagannath Behera for ‘Pala’. The other akademi awards 2022 were given to — Sankar Prasad Basu Mallick and Pradeep Kumar Panda for acting, Ashok Kumar Bohidar for play writing, Ramesh Chandra Mohanty for direction, Debendra Kumar Amat for stage craft, Subash Chandra Ram for folk music, Pradeep Kumar Singh for folk rhythm, Jayakrushna Nayak for folk dance, Rasika Sahu for folk drama, Ajay Kumar Choudhury for instrumental music, Abhiram Nanda for string musical instrumental music, Dr Manoranjan Pradhan for Odissi dance, Sukanta Kumar Kundu for Odissi vocal music, Anindita Das for Hindustani vocal music, Prashanta Padhi for light songs.

Similarly, the Kabi Chandra Kali Charan Yuva Pratibha Samman was given to – Brajesh Panda for music, Biswajit Das for dance, Adarsha Ku Dash for drama, Jayanta Dip for folk dance and folk drama, folk music and folk rhythm Nilachal Pan.