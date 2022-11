Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a sandalwood tree has been allegedly stolen from the premises of the Governor House in Bhubaneswar.

This theft has raised questions relating to the safety of the Governor and the Raj Bhawan staff. The security of the Raj Bhawan has been questioned.

The Raj Bhawan officials have filed a complaint with the Capital police station on Tuesday, said reliable sources.

The Capital police has started investigating into the matter.