Odisha: Sand removal at Konark Sun Temple begins

Puri: The sand removal from the ‘Jagmohan’ of the famous Konark Sun Temple to strengthen its structure commenced from yesterday.

According to reports, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has marked some spots in the west entrance of the temple after taking proper measurements.

The sand removal, however, is put on hold following a two day holiday, (Saturday and Sunday). It will resume from Monday, said sources.

The Konark Surakshya Samiti has welcomed the sand removal initiative of ASI to strengthen the structure and development of the temple. However, it has demanded to make the sand removal work public.

A reputed private construction company has provided technical support for the work while ASI officials are deployed for the removal of sand.

The ASI aims to remove the sand in three years in a scientific way by using latest technology.

The decision to remove the sand was taken at a national conference organised by ASI at Konark in 2020. Several experts from around the world participated in the conference and suggested the removal of sand from the

‘Jagmohanm’ of the Sun Temple to further strengthen the structure.

Experts believe that the removal of sand will increase the lifespan of the temple by several hundred years.

Built by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, the 13th century late-style Kalingan temple forms part of the golden triangle of Odisha, along with Puri and Bhubaneswar, and attracts tourists, pilgrims, and history and art lovers.

The sand was filled inside the Jagmohan of the temple during British time in 1903 to protect and conserve the Sun Temple.

