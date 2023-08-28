Odisha: Sand filling in Konark to be removed by ASI

Konark: The World Heritage site of the Sun Temple in Konark shall be made free of sand, said reliable sources on Monday.

Reports say that, the ASI has resumed the removal of the sand filling in Konark the world heritage work from today that is on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, the ASI started the preparation for the sand removal in September last year, but the department stopped the work after laying the iron beams.

Reportedly on March 20 and 21 in the year 2011, there was an international discussion on removing of the sand filling in Konark, also called the Black Pagoda.

After submitting the amicus curiae report, the Central Building Research Institute reached the Surya Mandir and installed cameras at various places, took video pictures through drones and conducted complete laser scanning.

The firm reported that the temple has been buried under 17 feet of sand. A detailed report in this regard is however still awaited.