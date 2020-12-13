Odisha Samiti Member Arrested For Raping Woman In Maharashtra

Berhampur: A Samiti Member in Odisha’s Ganjam district has been arrested for allegedly raping and defrauding a woman from Maharashtra. The accused has been identified as Samiti Member of Kanchudu panchayat in Ganjam district, A. Sudam.

According to reports, Sudam was arrested by Maharashtra Police on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman at Manipada police station.

The Samiti Member has been arrested under Sections 376, 420, 406, 504 and 506 of CrPC and Section 34 of IPC.

Sources said that the accused allegedly kept physical relationship with the Maharashtra woman and got lakhs of rupees on the pretext of marriage. However, later he abandoned her following which she filed a complaint against him at Maharashtra’s Manipada police station.