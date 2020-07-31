Bhubaneswar: Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan has been bowled over by the skills of the Sambalpuri weavers of Odisha. In a video message Vidya has thanked the weavers for their exceptional piece of work.

This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in Kendupali, Sonepur. This saree has been hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry Bangalore silk yarn.

By this act, the versatile actress showered her unconditional love and support for the very highly skilled Sambalpuri weavers giving them unending happiness.

Vidya said she will be wearing this tie and dye piece with mathematical symbols and equations woven all over on the eve of the release of her movie Shakuntala Devi.

The movie ‘Shakuntala Devi’ has been released on OTT ( Over the top ) platform Amazon Prime Videos at 12 am yesterday.