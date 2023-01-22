Odisha: Rupees 7 lakh loot in Keonjhar in broad daylight!

Anandapur: In a shocking incident, there has been a broad daylight loot in Keonjhar district of Odisha in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to reliable reports, around five armed miscreants have looted as much as rupees seven lakh and a gold chain at around 7 o’clock in the morning.

The incident has taken place near Kabadiya Godam near Hasanpur Street under Ramachandrapur police station in Anandapur of Keonjhar in Odisha.

A complaint has been lodged with the Ramachandrapur police station in Anandapur. Further details awaited.