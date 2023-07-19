Odisha: Rumors of Mitu Mithun’s death, actor lodges police complaint

Bhubaneswar: A web channel recently broadcast news about the death of the Odia actor Mitu Mithun, which was shocking for fans.

However, the actor himself was shocked at the news and has filed a complaint relating to these rumors and news to the cyber police.

After rumors of Mithu Mithun’s death went viral on social media, the actor was shocked and went to the police station and filed a written complaint against the said web channel and its owner.

After complaining to the police he interacted with the media and said, there is no truth in this. He further assured that, nothing has happened to him. He has also clarified that he was a bit unwell and has now fully recovered.

According to the available information, after broadcasting of the the news on a Facebook page that Mitu Mithun is dead, it started going viral. The video further showcased that Allu Arjun during the shoot of Pushpa-2 in Odisha hit Mithu Mithun on his head, leading to the death of the actor on the spot. As a result, the discussions started everywhere.

But later it was found that someone had spread false news about Mithu Mithun. Soon the actor went to the cyber police station and requested the officials to take strict action against the accused.

However it is worth mentioning that, earlier there were rumors of the death of many popular Odia actors and actresses like comedian Pappu Pampam, Gudu and Jayiram Samal.

According to reports, the police have started an investigation as to who spread such rumors about Mithu Mithun.

