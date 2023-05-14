Odisha: Rudra Mahayagya begins at Baba Pratapeswar Dev Temple in Haripur Sasan

Khurda: Rudra Mahayagya began at Baba Pratapeswar Dev Temple in Haripur Sasan under Chilika block of Odisha’s Khurda district.

The Rudra Mahayagya is being held in view of the 24 years of the Baba Pratapeswar Dev Temple. Thousands of devotees from six districts are taking part.

Daring the scorching heatwave condition, the devotees including men and women took part in the Kalasa Yatra, part of the Mahayagya.

It is generally believed that devotees’ wishes get fulfilled when they become members and take part in the Rudra Mahayagya.

Usually, people from Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagar, Ganjam and Kalandi districts flock to Haripur Sasan village to take part in the Rudra Mahayagya and get their wishes fulfilled.

The Rudra Mahayagya which began from today will continue till May 20.

