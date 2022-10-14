Odisha: Ruchika suicide case, police fails to unlock phone

Bhubaneswar: The mobile phone of the deceased BJB College girl Ruchika Mohanty could not be unlocked by specialized techie team.

It is noteworthy that a techie team of Odisha police could not unlock the phone hence it was sent to Singapore. There also the team failed to unlock it.

The girl Ruchika was found hanging inside her hostel room. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the handwritten suicide note, the 1st yeer student of Plus Three Arts Stream alleged that she ended her life after being fed up with the harassment meted out at her by three of her senior girl students.

Major development regarding the BJB College Plus Three girl student, Ruchika Mohanty death case, all the three seniors have been identified.

Reportedly, all three seniors have been identified to be students of +3 final year of BJB College. The police has recorded more than 100 statements in two days in relation to Ruchika suicide case.

It has not yet been ascertained what actions of the three seniors compelled Ruchika to end her life. Such questions have been raised in the last three days.

Commissionerate Police has formed four teams for the investigation. It is pertinent to mention that Ruchika did not mention anything clearly about the ragging on her suicide note.

It has been learnt that Ruchika was about to tell a secret to one of her roommates. Unfortunately, Ruchika committed suicide before her roommate returned from class.

Meanwhile, Ruchika’s family, locals of her native, and student organizations have staged protests infront of BJB Autonomous College. They have demanded an arrest of the three seniors students.