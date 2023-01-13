Odisha: Rs. 80 lakh cash seized from Tagi!

Tangi: In a mega seize, yesterday during patrolling cum checking duty by Cuttack Mobile unit and other Excise staff at Tangi toll gate Rs. 80 lakh cash has been seized.

The excise team conducted the raid in Indrani Bus en route Kolkata one person has been detained on suspicion.

On being searched two airbags which likely contained ganja packets but the detained persons disclosed that the packets are contain cash of rupees Rs. 80 lakhs.

The Excise Department has allegedly presumed the said cash may be the sale proceed of Ganja and other Narcotics substances.

The Department detained him for further investigation.