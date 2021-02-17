Odisha: Rs 200 crore project prepared for Samaleswari temple

Sambalpur: In a historic decision, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the ‘SAMALEI Yojana’ (Samaleswari Temple Area Management & Local Economy Initiatives) worth Rs 200 crore for the development of Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

The state government is planning to launch the Samaleswari Temple Area Management & Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme for the development of the 16th-century Maa Samaleswari Peetha. In the financial year 2021-2022, Rs 200 crore will be spent on the development of 108 acres of land in and around Samaleswari Temple. The PWD Department drafted proposal on this plan was presented to the Chief Minister today.

The project will work to beautify the Temple, the economic development of the locals and unique experience for tourists and devotees.

As per the project plan-

Four beautiful gates will be built around the temple. Devotees will enter the temple through the east gate and exit through the other three gates. Emergency facilities will be developed for the temple office, the Interpretation Center and the public near the main entrance of the people.

A heritage corridor of 1 km walk will be built around the temple so that devotees can walk around comfortably.

Adequate facilities will be developed there for the passengers and will also include parking spaces, special vending zones, toilets, information centers, donation centers and passenger accommodation near the temple.

New housing project will be taken up to provide house to the sevayats’ families living near the temple.

A 30-meter sidewalk will also be developed for a unique spiritual experience for the devotees, from which both the Mahanadi and the Samaleswari Temple will be clearly visible. The devotees can visit the Mahanadi Ghat from the Temple too.

The project will develop a 22-acre lakeshore. 5 (Millions Of litre Per Day) MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant will be constructed with the development of wetland. The wetland area will be rehabilitated and beautified. There will also be food parks, an architectural park, an open-air theatre, monuments with famous handlooms and handicrafts for the convenience of tourists in Sambalpur.

Interested people can give their opinion on the draft master plan on or before March 15 online through [email protected]