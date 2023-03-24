Odisha: Roads around Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves sealed

Bhubaneswar: Roads around Khandagiri and Udaygiri in Odisha have been sealed to protect the ancient sites from vibration due to vehicles and pollution.

The roads have been sealed by the district authorities and are being guarded by policemen. Only pedestrians shall be allowed to use the road.

The roads have been blocked presently by using temporary barriers for the purpose. The road from Khandagiri square and the road towards Jaydev Vatika have been blocked.

The heritage sites according to reports, were getting spoiled due to the pollution and vibrations due to the road between both the hills.

The carvings on the hills were loosing their sheen, clarity and getting damaged due to the pollution in and around the area.

There is a designated parking by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) where the visitors to the caves can park their vehicles. Shortly battery operated vehicles will be kept for the purpose of transporting elderly visitors, said reports.