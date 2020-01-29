Road safety to be included in Odisha school syllabus

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government decided to include ‘road safety’ in the syllabus for Class-X students from the next academic session.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commerce & Transport Secretary Pramod Meherda at Kharavela Bhawan here on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that a chapter on road safety will be included in Class X syllabus from the next academic session. The School and Mass Education department will take a call on the outline of the syllabus,” informed Transport Commissioner Sanjib Panda after the meeting.

Sources said, a special chapter will be introduced as part of the curriculum for Class X students . Traffic rules containing traffic lights, cycling, parking, walking on road, traffic signals etc will likely to be placed in the chapter.

The students will also be sensitized to follow the traffic rules under New Motor Vehicles Act. sources added.