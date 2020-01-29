Road safety to be included in Odisha school syllabus
Representational image

Odisha : ‘Road safety’ to be included in school syllabus

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government decided to include ‘road safety’ in the syllabus for Class-X students from the next academic session.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commerce & Transport Secretary Pramod Meherda at Kharavela Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Related News

Odisha Govt Includes Labour, ESI Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’…

One killed, several injured in explosion at cement plant in…

Girl from Odisha’s Cuttack district murdered in Chennai

Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam; One Held

“It has been decided that a chapter on road safety will be included in Class X syllabus from the next academic session. The School and Mass Education department will take a call on the outline of the syllabus,” informed Transport Commissioner Sanjib Panda after the meeting.

Sources said, a special chapter will be introduced as part of the curriculum for Class X students . Traffic rules containing traffic lights, cycling, parking, walking on road, traffic signals etc will likely to be placed in the chapter.

The students will also be sensitized to follow the traffic rules under New Motor Vehicles Act. sources added.

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt Includes Labour, ESI Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

State

One killed, several injured in explosion at cement plant in Odisha

State

Girl from Odisha’s Cuttack district murdered in Chennai

State

Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam; One Held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.