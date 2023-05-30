Odisha: RI found hanging inside Tehsil Office in Nischintakoili

Body of the Revenue Inspector was found hanging inside the first floor of the Tehsil Office. Whether it is a case of suicide or murder was not known immediately.

By Subadh Nayak
Image credit: IANS (representational image)

Cuttack: A Revenue Inspector (RI) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Tehsil Office in Nischintakoili of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Tuesday. The ceased has been identified as Sanjay Das, the RI of Tarat section.

However, given the circumstances it is assumed that Tehsil Office committed suicide some unknown reason.

Nischintakoili Police reached the spot and started an investigation after sending the body to the hospital for postmortem.

