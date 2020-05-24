Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as big relief for the migrant Odias returning from different parts of the country, Odisha government on Sunday revised the quarantine norms for returnees.

Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena while addressing the public today said that the quarantine period for returnees limited to 14 days instead of 21 days.

Jena informed that the district Collectors will monitor and implement the quarantine period.

“Returnee(s) in rural areas will undergo 7 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, post which asymptomatic returnee(s) shall be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of 7 days. If the local authorities find it necessary for reasons related to containment of COVID-19 and to prevent spread of infection, they may extend the period of institutional quarantine of the returnee(s,” said the SRC.

“In case the quarantined inmate develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/ she may be shifted to COVID Care Centre/ COVID Hospital,” he added.

Jena further said that every person on return from outside Odisha shall have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, observing guidelines issued by Health & Family Welfare Department. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he/ she shall undergo institutional/ paid quarantine for a duration as directed by the local authorities.”

The following categories of travellers shall be exempt from mandatory quarantine in the State, upon arrival in Odisha: