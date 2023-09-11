Odisha: Revised timeline for phase II UG, PG admission for 2023-24 session released, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha government today released the revised timeline for the phase II UG and PG admission for the academic year 2023-24 session.

According to the notification of the DHE, the last date for applying through the common application form for UG is September 16.

Revised Timeline Phase II Admission Into UG Courses

Availability of online common application for (CAF) on the website www.samsodisha.gov.in : September 4, (Monday) (12 PM)

Last date for applying online CAF thought www.samsodisha.gov.in: September 16, (Saturday) (11.45PM).

Editing of the earlier submitted CAF (for once only): September 17 (Sunday) (11 AM) & September 18 (Monday) (11.45 PM).

Publication of provisional allotment of seats along with waitlisted applicants in HEI’s e-Space (10 times the actual vacancy as on 15.09.2023: September 26 (Tuesday) 12 PM.

