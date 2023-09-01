Odisha: Revenue Inspector Rakesh Kumar Patra apprehended by Vigilance for demanding bribe

Baripada: Rakesh Kumar Patra, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Jaypur Circle under Badampahad Tahasil of Mayurbhanj district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe. The Revenue Inspector was apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 5000 from a Complainant in order to demarcate his 5 plots under Badampahad Tahasil. The entire […]

Baripada: Rakesh Kumar Patra, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Jaypur Circle under Badampahad Tahasil of Mayurbhanj district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Revenue Inspector was apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 5000 from a Complainant in order to demarcate his 5 plots under Badampahad Tahasil.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Patra and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Patra gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. quarter of Patra at Rairangpur, rented residential house located at Murugabadi, Baripada Town and his office room at Jaypur from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

The accused Revenue Inspector will be forwarded to the court.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.24 dt.31.08.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Patra.

Detailed report follows.