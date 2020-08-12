Pic Credits: TWN News

Odisha Revenue And Disaster Management Dept Special Secretary Under Vigilance Scanner

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Department Special Secretary Ajaya Kumar Das is under vigilance scanner. The vigilance team today conducted simultaneous raids at various places.

There were allegations relating to possession of disproportionate assets.

The vigilance raids are underway at: his residential house at Ratnakara Bag, Tankapani road, Bhubaneswar, native place at Ratnakara Bag, Bhubaneswar, flat at Patia, Bhubaneswar, double storied building at Balasore and out house located at Nuagaon, Bhubaneswar.

During the initial phase of the search the sleuths found 3 flats in his name, two of them are at Bhubaneswar and one at Puri.

The raid is underway, further details are awaited.

