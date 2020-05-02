Odisha returnees to enter state only through these 12 checkpoints Border Checkpoints will be set up in 11 border districts -- Biramitrapur in Sundargarh, Champua in Keonjhar, Chandili in Koraput, Girisola in Ganjam, Jamshola in Mayurbhanj, Kanktora in Jharsuguda, Kerada in Rayagada, Khariar Road in Nuapada, Laxmannath in Balasore, Loharchoti in Bargarh, Motu in Malkangiri, and Sunki in Koraput.

Bhubaneswar, May 2: The Odisha government has identified 12 border checkpoints through which its migrants left stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown can enter their native state by road, an official said on Saturday.

The returnees and those passing through are required to enter the state only from these points.

Officials at these checkpoints, after due diligence, will allow entry of vehicles into different parts of Odisha and transit of vehicles through Odisha, said the official.

Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the return of stranded Odia people to all District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners, and Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

The SOP said that the 12 Border Checkpoints will be set up in 11 border districts — Biramitrapur in Sundargarh, Champua in Keonjhar, Chandili in Koraput, Girisola in Ganjam, Jamshola in Mayurbhanj, Kanktora in Jharsuguda, Kerada in Rayagada, Khariar Road in Nuapada, Laxmannath in Balasore, Loharchoti in Bargarh, Motu in Malkangiri, and Sunki in Koraput.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed police, health, commerce and transport officials to operate as a team at the ground level for smooth return of the migrants.

The pre-registration number of the returnees will be checked at the checkpoints and, if required, fresh registration will be done. The returnees will be stamped with indelible ink on right inner forearm, indicating the entry details.

Jena said these stamps would be helpful in deciding about the quarantine of the returnee in the state.

