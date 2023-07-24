State

Odisha: Retired Medical Officer convicted for bribery; Pension to be stopped

A retired Medical Officer of Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district has been convicted for bribery.

Bhawanipatna: A retired Medical Officer of Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district has been convicted for bribery.

The Retired Medical Officer, identified as Dr. Ajit Kumar Negi, has been convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

The conviction comes in connection with the Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.13 dated 2.4.2014, under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 of the PC Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting a bribe in a delivery case.

The court has sentenced Ajit Kumar Negi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000/- for each offence under Section 7 and Section 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988. In default of payment of the fine, he will face an additional rigorous imprisonment of 3 months for each offence.

Following the conviction, Odisha Vigilance has taken further action and will move the competent authority to halt Dr. Negi’s pension.

