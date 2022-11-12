Odisha: Retired headmaster murdered in Khurda due to land dispute

By Shraddha Suman
headmaster murdered in land dispute

Khurda: It has been alleged that a retired headmaster was murdered as a result of land dispute. The incident has happened in Saradhapur village under the jurisdiction Sadar police station in Khurda. The deceased has been identified as Rabindranath Baliyarsingh.

According to the complaint received by the police, since the last few months, Rabindranath was constantly arguing with a man named Narayana Baral regarding a government owned land. Narayana was of the same village as well.

Yesterday, Narayana and some of his accomplices had started shouting and creating a ruckus in front of Rabindra’s house.

Rabindra stepped out of his house to protest against the noise. The two had a heated argument, following which the group had attacked Rabindra, and he fell on the ground. Members of his family rushed him to the hospital in serious condition where the doctors declared him dead.
Rabindra’s son filed a complaint regarding the matter in the police station after which police has started the preliminary investigations.

 

