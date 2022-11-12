Odisha: Retired headmaster murdered in Khurda due to land dispute

Khurda: It has been alleged that a retired headmaster was murdered as a result of land dispute. The incident has happened in Saradhapur village under the jurisdiction Sadar police station in Khurda. The deceased has been identified as Rabindranath Baliyarsingh.

According to the complaint received by the police, since the last few months, Rabindranath was constantly arguing with a man named Narayana Baral regarding a government owned land. Narayana was of the same village as well.

Yesterday, Narayana and some of his accomplices had started shouting and creating a ruckus in front of Rabindra’s house.