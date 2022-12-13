Odisha: Retired Govt employees soon can apply for pension at district level

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief to the government employees, the Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Department of Odisha on Tuesday announced that the retired government servants who are yet to get pension can now apply for pension at the District level office.

Taking to twitter I & PR Department, Odisha announced today that the government of Odisha employees who have taken retirement but yet to get pension can now apply for pension at the district level office meant for the same.

The tweet also said that the departmental heads in the district level have been issued directive in this regard to cooperate with this development.