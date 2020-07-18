Best ways for disposal of bodies of COVID victims

Bhubaneswar: The entire world is reeling under the coronavirus crisis. Nobody has any particular idea to fight against the deadly virus. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) also is clueless about the virus and its remedies due to which it has been changing its suggestions and statements in this regard. This invisible enemy has destroyed thousands of families and has heavily affected the country and world in general. The virus has caused so much in convinces that the bodies of the deceased Covid patients also remain untouchable due to which the family members neither able to take the bodies from the hospitals nor get the chance to see for the last time.

If anyone dies of coronavirus, the villagers also do not come to carry the bodies. In some places the bodies of the COVID patients are drugged while in some places JCB machines are used to bury the bodies. Because of all these reasons the bodies of the coronavirus patients are not getting proper dignity. Taking a serious note of these factors, a retired doctor from Odisha has given several valuable suggestions to the Union government for the disposal bodies. The Union government had sought for ideas and suggestions from people to help fight coronavirus.

The retired doctor has been identified as Kashinath Padhiary, a Professor of Medicine at Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Here are the suggestions given by Padhiary though his Facebook post: