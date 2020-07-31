Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to retain the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM till August 31, informed Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Friday evening.

Briefing the media, Jena said the night time restrictions on movement of the people from 9 PM to 5 AM will continue till August 31 with several exceptions e.g. health emergency cases or travelling from/to the railway station and airport etc.

Jena also said that weekend shutdown will be imposed in four districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Gajapati, Cuttack and Rourkela Municipal Corporation till August 31.

On August 1 and 2, the shutdown will be enforced from 1 PM to 9 PM . All shops and business activities can operate from 5 AM to 1 PM, he added .

The lockdown in containment zones has been extended till August 31, Jena said.