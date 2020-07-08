Bhubaneswar: In view of the steep rise in COVID positive cases, the Odisha government has restricted government servants commuting from places other than the municipal limits of Cuttack and Khurda to attend offices in Bhubaneswar till July 31.

Officials said that the order will come to effect with immediate effect. An order in this effect was today published by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

“In view of the rapid escalation in the number of COVID infected cases in the State, it is decided that the Government servants commuting from places other than the municipal limits of Cuttack and Khordha to attend Government offices in Bhubaneswar, shall not attend office until July 31st, 2020,” read the order.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar reached 525 after as many as 46 fresh cases reported from the city in last 24 hours.