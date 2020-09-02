Restaurants , bars

Odisha restaurants, bars allowed to open for dining

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday allowed restaurants and bars to open for dining in the state outside containment zones while phase four of nationwide unlock is in progress.

However, restaurants and bar owner have been directed  to strictly follow the guidelines/SOP on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19, issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“In case an area is declared as a containment zone, local authorities will take a decision on the operations of restaurants and bars, until containment is lifted,” said an official.

Last month, restaurants and hotels were permitted to operate for home delivery takeaways of food across the state and dhabas along national and state highways/major roads.

