Odisha Reports Yet Another COVID19 Death Today From Ganjam District

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 death toll in Odisha touched the two-digit number as the toll rose to 10 following the death of another coronavirus positive male patient in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha government, the deceased is a Covid positive 55 year-old-male of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The man was under treatment in the hospital. The cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome.

It is noteworthy that, Odisha reported 112 new coronavirus positive cases today including 21 ODRAF/ NDRF/Fire Services personnel, informed the Information and Public Relations Department. With these 112 positive cases in the State, the total climbed to 3498.