Odisha Reports Yet Another COVID19 Death From Ganjam, Toll Rises To 11

Odisha Reports Yet Another COVID19 Death From Ganjam, Toll Rises To 11

Bhubnaeswar: Yet another person dies of COVID19 in Ganjam district of Odisha as informed via the official twitter handle of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

With this new death today, the total number of deaths in the state has reached 11.

According to the report a 50-year-old male COVID19 positive patient of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

It is noteworthy that the total number of COVID19 cases in Odisha has reached 3909 with the detection of 186 new cases today.