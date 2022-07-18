Odisha reports slight decline in daily Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with less than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information and Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 816 Covid cases including 118 children.

Out of the total cases, 477 are quarantine cases while the rest 339 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5911 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 78

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 6

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 13

12. Jajpur: 26

13. Jharsuguda: 13

14. Kalahandi: 12

15. Kandhamal: 7

16. Kendrapada: 13

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 29

21. Nawarangpur: 7

22. Nayagarh: 26

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 20

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 57

27. Sonepur: 14

28. Sundargarh: 141

29. State Pool: 46