Odisha Reports Second COVID 19 Death, Deceased Belongs To Khurda

By KalingaTV Bureau

The second COVID 19 patient in the state died on Wednesday taking the death toll to two in Odisha. The deceased belongs to Khurda district, confirmed the Health and Family Welfare Department,  Odisha.

The second person who died of COVID 19 in Odisha is a 77 year old male, who was a COVID positive case of Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneshwar. He had underlying co-morbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. Sources say he lost his life to the pandemic yesterday.

The first COVID 19 death had taken place in the State on 6th April 2020 when a 72-year-old man from Jharpada with history of chronic hypertension died during treatment in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

second Covid death in odishaConversely, one more positive case was also confirmed in Ganjam, taking the toll to four in the district and 177 in the state.

 

